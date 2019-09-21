Martha Louise Plesche

Martha (a.k.a Marty) Louise Plesche, 92, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Vista Rosa Residence in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Born on February 16, 1927 in Milford, Nebraska, she was the youngest of two and raised by her parents, James and Nona Manley in Valley, Nebraska. At 10 years old, traveling alone, she boarded the Matson Malolo Cruise Liner for Oahu, HI., to live with her aunt and uncle where she had the opportunity to meet Shirley Temple, who later wrote of their encounter in her adventures to Oahu and how she met “a little girl from Nebraska.” Marty and her family finally settled in Salinas, California in 1942, where she graduated from Salinas Union High School in 1944. Three years later, on June 7, 1947, she married the love of her life, Dan and worked as a freelance secretary for Major Farms.
Then in January, 1966, Marty, Dan and their daughter, Dena moved to Santa Maria, CA where Marty spent the next 17 years working for the Santa Barbara County Veterans Service Office, a job she said was the most rewarding for her until her retirement in 1983. In retirement, she and Dan enjoyed many rounds of golf (receiving a hole in one), trips to Palm Springs, dancing at the Elks and enjoying time with family and friends. After her husband's passing in 2005, Marty found herself giving back to the community once again, becoming a Volunteer Receptionist at the Santa Maria Senior Center.
Even in her final days, she lived up to her reputation as the most upbeat and humorous personality that would brighten anyone's day. Nicknamed “Hollywood,” at Vista Rosa Residence, you could always bet Marty was dressed to the nines, never to forget her eyelashes, lipstick, and sunglasses.
Marty was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dan, brother John Manley and Son-in-law Ned Van Norman. She is survived by her loving daughter Dena Van Norman, grand-daughter Kely Blackburn (Evan), sister-law, Sister Elizabeth Plesche and beloved cat, Pope Francis.
The family would like to personally thank all those that cared for Marty at Vista Rosa Residence and Central Coast Hospice. At Marty's request, no services will be held and in lieu flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Santa Maria Valley Humane Society and or Central Coast Hospice.
