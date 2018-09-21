Marshall D. Wiley

Marshall Wiley died at his home in Santa Maria, CA with his wife Willa by his side.
Marshall began his career in electronics with RCA at Vandenberg AFB. He moved with his first wife and young sons to Alaska in 1962. At one point they lived in Homer where his daughter was born and then moved to Delta Junction where he was a Volunteer Fire Chief, who engineered the first fire truck with modifications for Arctic use and was one of the first Alaskan's to earn the EMT status. He moved his family to Fairbanks in 1974 where he became an Alaska Teamster member working at NASA's Gilmore Creek Tracking Station. To expand his Alaskan adventures, Marshall earned his commercial stock broker license and his commercial pilot license and even owned a Piper Cherokee.
It was in that Piper Cherokee flying along the Yukon River that he proposed to Willa while commuting between her home in Anchorage and his in Fairbanks. After marrying in 1984, he and Willa relocated to Guam, Germany, and White Sands, NM for his job as an Electronic Engineer in the Aerospace industry. Upon retirement in 1998, they returned to his childhood home in Santa Maria. He is survived by his wife, Willa; sons, Marshall (Vivian) of Colorado Springs, CO. and Eric (Susan) of Eagle River, AK; and daughter, Cheryl Gonzales (Rich) of Colorado Springs, CO. ; step-daughters, Cheri Lipps (David) and Patti Amon (Jeromy) and brother, James Wiley of Anchorage, AK; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents; Howard Dean and Nellie Nickson Wiley; and infant son, Keith.
Honoring his request, there will be no service and his ashes will come “back home” to Alaska.
