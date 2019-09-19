Marlene Marie Torres, a long-time Santa Maria resident passed away Saturday, September 14th at the age of 87.
Born, Marlene Marie Maretti on February 13, 1932 in Lompoc, CA to Richard & Auda (Morganti) Maretti.
Marlene grew up in Surf, CA on the Maretti Ranch and was raised in Guadalupe. At age 18 she graduated from Santa Maria High where she met and married the love of her life, Robert Torres on February 7th, 1951. Marlene studied cosmetology before devoting her life to raising their 5 children. Marlene loved living on the estate vineyard where she passionately cooked and toiled in her kitchen and garden. Marlene loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed nourishing all who entered her home with food, wine, and laughter.
Marlene is survived by Robert Torres her husband of 68 years; preceded in death by brother, Dick and sister-in-law Jean Maretti; sister JoAnn and brother-in-law Garrett Van Wyk; son Ken and daughter-in-law Bobbi Porter Torres; son Terry Torres; son Rick Torres; son Randy and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Torres; daughter Milena and son-in-law Jorge Hernandez; 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Mammy will be missed by her family greatly and will forever be in their hearts and always on their minds.
Visitation Services: Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary @ 5 P.M.
Catholic Mass: Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at St. Louis de Montfort church @ 1 P.M. with a private, family burial.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mission of Hope, 1325 Church St., Santa Maria, CA 93454.
