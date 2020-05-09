Marlene Joy Silva was born in Santa Maria on October 19, 1954 to her loving parents Joe and Virginia Gotchal. Together with her four siblings, Marlene was raised in Santa Maria. While hanging out with her brothers, she met her husband Mark. They were married on August 25, 1978 and were a prime example of love and devotion to those who knew them. On Friday, May 1, 2020, Marlene was called home to be with the Lord after a lengthy battle with illness.
Marlene loved fiercely and gave freely. She enjoyed cheering on Mark at the race track, listening to music by the camp fire, going to concerts, anything George Strait, and would never walk away from a hot slot machine. Some of her favorite memories were trips to Las Vegas with her mom, camping at Refugio, becoming a grandma, and family barbeques surrounded by the people she loved.
Marlene worked many part time jobs that would allow her to still participate in her son's life. In addition to her son she also knew that being an aunt was another one of her blessings and she loved her nieces and nephews immensely.
Marlene would want to be remembered as a loving wife, supportive sister, caring mother, and devoted friend. She can rest easy now preceded in death by her parents Joe and Virginia Gotchal, her brother Joey Gotchal, and her favorite brother in law John Canfield. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mark Silva, her sister Mona Canfield, and her brother's Rick (Debbie) Gotchal and Mark (Debbie) Gotchal. She is also survived by her son Mark, his wife Stacy, and her grandchildren Lauren and Chael in addition to many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
As George Strait said, “You don't bring nothing with you here and you can't take nothing back, I ain't never seen a hearse, with a luggage rack. So, I've torn my knees up prayin', scarred my back from fallin down, spent so much time flying high, till I'm face first n the ground. So, if you're up there watchin' me, would you talk to God and say, Tell Him I might need a hand to see you again someday.” Fly high and free Marlene, until the next family gathering.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.