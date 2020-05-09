× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marlene Joy Silva was born in Santa Maria on October 19, 1954 to her loving parents Joe and Virginia Gotchal. Together with her four siblings, Marlene was raised in Santa Maria. While hanging out with her brothers, she met her husband Mark. They were married on August 25, 1978 and were a prime example of love and devotion to those who knew them. On Friday, May 1, 2020, Marlene was called home to be with the Lord after a lengthy battle with illness.

Marlene loved fiercely and gave freely. She enjoyed cheering on Mark at the race track, listening to music by the camp fire, going to concerts, anything George Strait, and would never walk away from a hot slot machine. Some of her favorite memories were trips to Las Vegas with her mom, camping at Refugio, becoming a grandma, and family barbeques surrounded by the people she loved.

Marlene worked many part time jobs that would allow her to still participate in her son's life. In addition to her son she also knew that being an aunt was another one of her blessings and she loved her nieces and nephews immensely.