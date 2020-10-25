Marlene Ann Gnibus

On Tuesday, October 20, 2020 Marlene Ann (Furia) Gnibus passed away peacefully, at age 66, surrounded by her loved ones. This was proceeded by years of progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and cancer. She gave it a good fight.
Marlene was born in Rochester, New York and traveled to many locations while her father was in the Air Force. Destinations included France, Spain and several locations in the United States (Long Island, Cape Cod, Victorville, Palm Springs, Lompoc).
Marlene got engaged while working at Vandenberg Air Force Base. After marrying Bob, they moved out of the area for a few years. During that time she earned a college degree in Business Management from Cal State. They returned to her beloved Central Coast to raise their family.
Marlene is remembered as a people-person and always willing to share a hug. A devoted mother, a volunteer treasurer for PTA & homeowners, a piano player prior to MS, a brutal Scrabble player, enjoyed solving Sudoku puzzles, and a family genealogist. She also loved lighthouses, especially paintings by Thomas Kinkade and cousin Tom Gnibus. She prayed often for her family.
Marlene had a way of making friends in all her travels including life's trials and tribulations. She is greatly loved for her beautiful heart and admired for her emotional strength and endurance in the face of adversity.
Marlene is survived by her husband Bob, son Jonathan, as well as her mother, Lucy Furia, brother Paul (Paula) Furia, sister Rhonda (Larry) Clement, sister Rosemarie (John) Thomas, sister-in-law Cindy (Jeff) Jervis, brother-in-law Andy (Denise) Gnibus, sister-in-law Mary (Brian) Sardone, 5-nieces and 8-nephews. She received anointing of the sick and died in communion with the Roman Catholic Church.
Marlene was preceded in death by her father Vincent Furia, mother-in-law Florence Gnibus, and father-in-law Robert T Gnibus.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers that helped Marlene over the past several weeks and months, especially her Team at Mission Hope Cancer Center, Santa Maria.
