Mark Shane Jensen, 49, of Santa Maria, passed away January 21, 2021. Mark was born on November 2, 1971 in Santa Maria, CA to Irving Edward Jensen Jr. and Patricia Ann Smart. Mark was born, raised, educated, and lived his entire life in Santa Maria, CA. He graduated from Santa Maria High in 1990. At Santa Maria High School he participated in wrestling, track, and FFA. He attended Allan Hancock College after high school. Mark served as a Reserve in the United States Marine Corps from 1993 to 2006. He was deployed to Iraq in 2003. Mark was employed with Food 4 Less/ FoodMaxx since September of 1997. He was a Night Crew Chief and a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 770 for 19 years.
Mark is survived by his father, Irving E. Jensen Jr.; sister, Irvina Reed; and nephew, Joshua Reed. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Smart.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Santa Maria Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Lori Family Mortuary.
