Lifelong resident Mark Johansen passed away in Santa Maria on March 11th, 2019. Mark was born March 8th, 1955 to Carl & Grethe Johansen. He is survived by brothers Carl, Richard, Eric & numerous nieces & nephews.
Mark attended Santa Maria High School & in 1973 he joined the US Army to serve his country. When his term ended, he briefly resided in the LA area working in traffic safety assistance. His heart was always in Santa Maria where he returned & made his permanent residence. Mark loved attending races at Santa Maria Speedway & playing softball with several local teams where he made many lifelong friends. Later, Mark became a long haul trucker & although he traveled all over the US, he always found home in Santa Maria.
Services for Mark will held be at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Tuesday May 21st at 2 pm in the Memory Garden.
Mark will be missed.
