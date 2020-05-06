× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mark James Harrington, 65, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. He was born in Maine and moved to California when he was 7 years old.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Hazel Gonzales of Santa Maria, CA; daughters, Michelle O'Connell and Clarisse O'Connell of Los Angeles, CA; brothers Michael Harrington (Gloria) of Riverside, CA, Daniel Harrington (Christy) of Alaska; sisters Maureen Harrington of Arroyo Grande, CA, Nancy Krump (Joe) of Indiana, Jean Harrington of Arkansas; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Maurice and Nadine Harrington.

Mark earned his Associates Degree with honors from Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, CA. He worked for 25+ years as a dedicated drug and alcohol counselor. His mission in life was to help as many people as he could overcome the challenges of addiction.

Mark was a very generous and kind-hearted man. He is loved by many and will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, his blunt personality and his religious beliefs. May he rest in peace.

Psalm 23:4 “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

Lori Family Mortuary