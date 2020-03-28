Mark David Linneman

Mark was born in Lompoc to Ronald and Donna Linneman. He graduated from Lompoc High in 1977 and went on to join the Navy. Mark married his first wife Lori and they had a lovely daughter Shandra. After leaving the Navy, Mark worked as a machinist in Bakersfield and later in Buellton up to present day. In 1992 Mark married his current wife, Elizabeth. They have two children together, Stephanie and Austin Linneman. Mark was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, surfing, motorcycles, flying drones, barbecuing and just generally being creative. He had too many hobbies through the years to list. Mark was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed help and liked to stay active all the times. Mark was the epitome of a great dad, always doing things with his kids and taking an active interest in their lives. Likewise, Mark was the best of husbands. Great memories include going to amusement parks, camping, playing cards/games with family along with his martini's. Mark is survived by his wife Elizabeth, his 3 children, granddaughter Julia, sister Jami Tavera and many other family members and friends. A celebration of life will be planned for later this year.