Mark D. Johnson, 68, passed away January 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. Mark was born on January 31, 1952 in Sioux City, Iowa to Donald and Elaine (Wright) Johnson and was baptized at Immaculate Conception Church in Morningside.
In 1954, the family moved to Glendora, Ca and relocated to Grover Beach, on the California Central Coast in 1963. Mark attended St. Patrick's School in Arroyo Grande and this is where he met his beloved Sister Damian whom he stayed in contact with until her death. Mark was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Santa Maria.
In 1971, he married Lori Goodspeed and they welcomed two sons, Kevin and Brian. Later he married Sharon Ross and together they welcomed three children, Amanda, Sheri Ann and Mark, Jr.
Mark was a dedicated salesperson and especially enjoyed the time he had spent working at Christianson Chevrolet in Arroyo Grande, becoming the Top Salesman in the State.
Mark loved cooking for family, friends and neighbors and told everyone about his beloved Santa Maria style barbecue.
He is survived by his loving partner of 25 years, Tamara Nordby, his sisters Mary Skates, Glendora, Ca, Carolyn Bradt, Madison, Wi, Kathy Lopez, Grover Beach, Ca. And Janice Johnson, Ventura, Ca., his daughters, Amanda and Sheri Ann (Ian) Bengtston, San Luis Obispo, Ca., his aunt Nora (Wright) Johnson, Sioux City, Iowa and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Elaine Johnson, brother, Paul Johnson, son, Mark Johnson, brother-in- law, Dr Jack Bradt and in-laws, Ted and Eloise Nordby.
Mark had a very kind and generous heart and will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him. A celebration of his life to be announced at a later date in Grover Beach.
