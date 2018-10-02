Mark Bisquera, 65, left to be with the Lord on September 24th, 2018 while visiting Maui, Hawaii. Mark was born to Hoover & Carolina Bisquera in Los Angeles, CA in 1953.
Mark was retired from the California Highway Patrol after 27 yrs of service. He was a lover of racing and golf, enjoyed being with family and friends, and was always the one to make everyone laugh.
Mark was preceded in death by his father Hoover Bisquera, Mother Carolina Bisquera and Father in law Milton Padlina. He leaves behind his loving wife Deborah of 38 years, daughter Brandi (husband Steven), sons Michael (wife Becky) and Blaine (wife Alana), and 11 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church on Saturday Oct 6th at 11:30 AM. All who knew Mark are welcome to the service to celebrate his life.
