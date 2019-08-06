Marjorie M. Silva

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marjorie Silva, 89 on Aug. 4, 2019. Marjie was born June 29, 1930 in Santa Maria to parents Helen and Louis Avila. She was married to the love of her life Gene Silva for 61 years till he passed away in 2008. Being the wife of a truck driver with three sons was a hard job but she was a good mother keeping them busy. They all loved the outdoors.
Marjie liked to sew, craft, bowl, and camp. She loved to play any kind of game, bingo, Yahtzee, rummy, poker with her children, grandchildren and all her friends.
Marjie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Louis Avila and granddaughter Erin Silva. She is survived by her sisters Annabelle (Bob) Allen, Eileen (Jim) Anderson and her three sons James (Karen), Gene (Carol) and Frank (Raeleen). 7 Grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A Rosary will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Mass will be Monday August 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Louis deMontfort Church. Burial will follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
