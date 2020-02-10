Marjorie Evelyn King Raymond

Born August 16, 1921 in Shirley, Southampton, England

Deceased February 6, 2020

Marjorie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Ralph T. Raymond, in February of 2013.

Marjorie is survived by her two sons, Michael T. and Rodney A. Raymond, as well as her four granddaughters, eight great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Marjorie served in the British Red Cross during World War II, most notably as an ambulance driver during the relentless bombings of Southampton by Hitler's Luftwaffe.

It was in Southampton that Marjorie met and fell in love with Ralph, a U.S. Army medic. She and Ralph were married in Southampton on December 21st, 1944.

Ralph returned to the U.S. early in 1945 with his Army unit, followed shortly thereafter by Marjorie, aboard the Queen Mary (then still outfitted as a troop carrier).

Marjorie and Ralph settled in Santa Maria in the late 1940's.

During the 1950's, Marjorie volunteered as a nurse's aide at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital, in Santa Maria, known colloquially as “Sister's Hospital", which relocated in 1967 and became Marian Regional Medical Center.