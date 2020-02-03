Marion Richard Migliore
M. Richard (Dick) Migliore, 90, formerly of Santa Maria, now living in Mission Viejo, CA, passed away January 30, 2020.

Richard was born on December 3, 1929 in Michigan City, IN to Joseph and Carmella (Vizza) Migliore. Richard was raised and educated in Indiana. He graduated from Purdue University, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Richard married Elizabeth (Betty) Hemdal in Michigan City in 1955. They moved to Seattle, WA for work and in 1962 moved to Santa Maria where they raised their children and spent most of their lives. Richard worked for Boeing at Vandenberg AFB for nearly 30 years. He and Betty also ran an educational supply store, Dillar, a Dollar, for many years in Santa Maria. Richard was a long time member of the Elks, both in Santa Maria and Mission Viejo. Betty and Richard relocated to Mission Viejo in 2004 to be closer to their daughters. Betty passed away in 2013.

Richard is survived by daughter, Mari Migliore and her husband, Kurt Wahl; daughter, Cathy Pum and her husband, Joe Pum; son, Mike Migliore and his wife, Marietta Frey; grandchildren, Sean Wahl, Lauren Pum, David Pum, Amy Pum, Kevin Migliore and Caroline Migliore.

An interment service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army and/or BrightFocus Foundation – Macular Degeneration Research.

Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

