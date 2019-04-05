Mario Gomez De Leon

{{featured_button_text}}
Mario Gomez DeLeon was born in Texas on July 11th, 1938, to his loving parents Blas and Concepcion DeLeon. He is survived by his former wife, Jesusita De La Garza; his five sisters and four brothers; three sons and three daughters; as well as his twenty-one grandchildren, fifty great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss him dearly. Mario is now reunited in Heaven with his triplets; one grand-baby; two siblings and his parents. May they all Rest In Peace, for they are truly loved and will always be missed.

