Mario Gomez De Leon

Mario Gomez DeLeon was born in Texas on July 11th, 1938, to his loving parents Blas and Concepcion DeLeon. He is survived by his former wife, Jesusita De La Garza; his five sisters and four brothers; three sons and three daughters; as well as his twenty-one grandchildren, fifty great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss him dearly. Mario is now reunited in Heaven with his triplets; one grand-baby; two siblings and his parents. May they all Rest In Peace, for they are truly loved and will always be missed.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
