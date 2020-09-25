Marina Anaya passed away suddenly on July 23, 2020. She was born January 14, 1953 in Santa Maria to Beatrice Anaya Penrod. Beatrice married Jay Penrod who helped raise Marina with her other siblings. Marina was a loving, funny, and strong woman. She worked for Mission Linen for many years and eventually retired. After retirement, Marina was dedicated to caring for her Grandmother Mary Anaya. Marina loved attending family gatherings. She would never miss a birthday or a holiday when it came to spending time with family. Any room that Marina would walk into, she would light it up with smiles and laughter. She always loved to tell stories and jokes. Marina was known to turn the volume up and dance to her favorite oldies. Although she would say her legs hurt, she still managed to dance.
Marina is survived by siblings Patti Penrod, Jay Penrod, Cynthia Becerra, Mary Curiel, and numerous nieces and nephews. Although, she never had children of her own, she considered her nephew Victor Moreno her beloved “Mijo.” Marina was preceded in death by her brother Mark "Tony" Moreno, Grandmother Mary Anaya, and her mother Beatrice Anaya Penrod. Sadly after her passing her long time companion Jose Trejo also passed away. She was loved greatly and will be missed by many.
There will be a Internment service for Marina Anaya on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at Santa Maria Cemetery at 1pm. Marina will be placed alongside her Grandmother Mary. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
