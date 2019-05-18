On Saturday, May 11, 2019, Marilynn "Mickey" Elizabeth Keith, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 95.
Marilynn "Mickey" was born on July 16,1923 in Jersey City, New Jersey. On June 17, 1950 she married George John Keith. They were married for thirty four years until his death. She was a real estate broker for many years. Her greatest joy came from volunteering at The Good Samaritan Homeless Shelter. An organization that she helped start in 1986. Her passion was to help others. She was an active member of her church, the Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church. Her faith in the Lord was immeasurable. Two favorite Bible Passages were John 3:16 and Psalm 39: 4-8.
Marilynn "Mickey" is survived by her daughters Robin and Shelly, Robin's husband Kevin, Shelly's husband Paul, her grandchildren Trinity Bailey and her husband Jonas, granddaughter Britney Miller and her husband Norman, and her great grandchildren Maury and Shylah Bailey.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church, 1235 N.Thompson Road, Arroyo Grande, CA at 6:30 pm. Flowers may be sent to 3833 Cherry Hill Road, Santa Maria, CA. Mickey would love for donations to be made to the Good Samaritan Homeless Shelter, 245 E. Inger, Suite 103-B, Santa Maria, CA 93454. Her ashes will be scattered at sea, per her request.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
