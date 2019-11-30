It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother, Marilyn Ruth Voelker.
She was born on December 2, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to John Small and Freda Bardeleben.
After working several years for Greyhound Bus Company, she transferred to California where she met our Dad, Kenneth Allen Voelker and they were soon married on July 25, 1958. They moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1962 and enjoyed 39 years there raising four children, and then making their final move to Santa Maria, CA in 2001.
Marilyn always welcomed friends and family with her radiant smile and her warm and hospitable nature. She had a sharp and funny demeanor that always made her loved ones laugh. She was a loving mother who enjoyed family dinners serving her signature dishes such as lasagna, pot roast and homemade meatballs. So many memories were created in the kitchen over family gatherings and special holidays. Marilyn was the epitome of a matriarch who always put family first, saw her children off to school with packed lunches, cooked homemade meals every night, kept the house in order and made sure all her family needs were met.
Marilyn worked at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital in the accounting department where she was afforded the opportunity to balance her career and family life. She had a special aptitude for numbers and puzzles that she enjoyed up until the last few months of her life. She was a natural at solving nightly Wheel of Fortune phrases as well as a dedicated newspaper puzzle enthusiast. Marilyn had a love for decorating and every holiday her home was a display of her passion for the season.
She is survived by her 4 children, Jeff Voelker (Mary), Steve Voelker (Vicki), Cindy Huber, and Marcie Voelker (Matthew) and her 4 grandchildren Tyler Voelker (Kelsie), Allyson Huber, Traci Raabe (Denny), Makenna Huber and her sister Lorraine Churchill of Streamwood, Illinois, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Our Mom was undeniably the best Mom and Grandma and will be dearly missed.
With our Love,
Jeff, Steve, Cindy and Marcie
