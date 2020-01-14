Marilyn Moore, age 68, passed away peacefully, Jan 8th at home with her family by her side. She was born on December 19th, 1951 in Seattle Washington to parents Hank and Muriel Fatch. Marilyn was a 1970 graduate of Newport High School (Washington State). She also attended the Airport Circle School, Lakeview Jr High School and Righetti High School in Santa Maria. She furthered her education at Hancock College Santa Maria, received her B.S. Degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and her Masters from Grand Canyon University in Arizona.

Marilyn taught for 37 years in the Santa Maria Bonita School District and was a very respected and admired teacher. She spent many of those years at Miller St. School. Marilyn touched and influenced a countless number of people throughout her personal life and professional career. She spent her life putting herself second to the needs of others. She was as gracious in her battle with cancer as she was during her entire life, always smiling always positive, always a kind word to share. To know Marilyn was to know-love she always was light in spirit, spreading her cheerful laugh, and chose to live her life in positivity.