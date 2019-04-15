Marie Eva Glynn Silva Amaral, was born in 1930 in Santa Maria, California, where she meet her loving husband Thomas Amaral. After a few adventures together they decided to settle down and start a family.
Marie was a stay at home mother to her son Steven and daughter Sheila whom she loved and talked about up until her very last days. Besides being a mother, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, poking around out side and keeping up on her favorite soap operas.
In her last few years she enjoyed living with her son Steven and visiting with her grand children and great grand children. She even found a love for Snap Chat and Animal Planet .
Marie passed away peaceful in her own bed April 11, 2019, singing along to Elvis Presley.
Marie is survived by her sister Jerry, son Steven, his 4 kids and 5 grand children, her daughter Sheila along with her husband Jeff Kendrick and their 3 children.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Thomas of 39 years.
There will be a viewing at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary (1003 E Stowell Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93454) for immediate family Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11 am to be followed by a graveside service at 1pm for any who wish to attend.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
