Mariano C. Castro

Mariano Collado Castro, age 75, went to be with his Lord on November 6, 2018 at Marian Regional Medical Center.
Mariano was born in Ballesteros, Cagayan, Philippines on January 23, 1943. After the death of his father Edilberto Castro, his mother, Bernardina Collado decided to move into the big city of Manila with Mariano, his twin brother John and their other siblings. There, he met his wife, Milagros del Ponso who was their neighbor at that time. They got married on October 23, 1963 and they were blessed with 5 children, Milmar, Mark Anthony, twins Marlon and Marlow, Mara and 10 wonderful grandchildren. The family lived in Tondo, Manila for several years, and then bought a house in Novaliches, Quezon City where all the family resided permanently.
Mariano was a very hardworking husband and father. He worked as a security guard right after he got married, and then found a better opportunity working for Pepsi Cola Company.
While working and raising a family he went back to school as a part time student at University of the East, hoping to get a degree. But the responsibilities of being a father and a provider were greater. He decided to look for a better full time job to support the growing family and with the help of his wife he found a job as an Insurance Salesman. He became very successful in this job, and worked his way up to a managerial position.
In 1999, Mar and Mila, as what their friends call them, decided to migrate to the United States. They lived in Santa Maria, California, and then moved to Nipomo to be closer to their daughter.
Mariano became a devoted member of the Filipino Christian Church. He wants to serve the Lord by encouraging people to accept Jesus Christ as our Savior. He is a true believer and a faithful Son of God.
There will be a Celebration of his Life on November 17, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm at the Filipino Christian Church, located at 410 W. Church St. Santa Maria CA 93458. The viewing will be from 3pm-5pm. Memorial Service will follow at 5pm. There will be a fellowship in between and after the celebration.
