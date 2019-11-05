Marian Minabelle Shaffer Tucker

Marian Tucker passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Born March 11, 1934 in Berkeley, CA to Marion R. and Minabelle Shaffer. As a young girl Marian and her family lived in New York before moving back to Berkeley where she grew up and attended the local schools, including Berkeley High School. She then attended Cal Berkeley where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Marian met her husband Joe in Berkeley and they eventually settled in Santa Maria, CA to raise their three daughters and spent two decades involved in the local community. They celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2004.
Marian was always involved in the communities she lived in, eager to volunteer her time and talents. An avid dancer in her early years, she later taught ballet and tap. She was a life member of International Order of Rainbow for Girls, serving as Worthy Advisor and Grand Deputy. She was also a member of the Eastern Star in Santa Maria.
Marian loved nature and the outdoors, hiking, gardening, star gazing, bird watching, searching for and identifying wildflowers, and watching sunrises and sunsets. She and Joe spent countless hours hiking the mountains and they often took their Grandchildren with them as well.
She moved to Yuma, AZ for family, the sunshine and warmer winters. She enjoyed the community as well as the climate. She spent several years there before moving back to Santa Maria, CA to be closer to her great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Marian will be remembered for her warm caring touch, her loving smile, and her sweet nature. She knew her God and loved her family and friends deeply.
Marian is preceded in death by her husband Joe Tucker, daughter Ginny Williams, parents Marion and Minabelle Shaffer, and brother Bill Haskell. She is survived by her daughters Debbie (Gary) Magrino, Cindy (Fred) Roinestad, son-in-law Kreig Williams, grandchildren Bryan (Breanna) Roinestad, Stacey (Tom) Back, Amy (John) Thomas, Kyle (MaryBeth) Williams, great-grandchildren Riley and Kaleb Roinestad, Jordyn, Abigail, and Tucker Thomas, brother-in-law Gordon (Joyce) Tucker, and numerous nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Remembrances can be sent to the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.