Marian Christine Puppe 75 of Lompoc, California passed away on October 27, 2018 from complications related to diabetes. Marian was born in Los Angeles, California on November 21, 1942. She graduated from Lompoc High School and she continued her education at Allan Hancock Community College and received her Associates of Arts Degree. Marian worked for the Civil Service as an Administrator for 35 years and enjoyed traveling and going on vacations with her family.
Marian is survived by her husband Gordon; daughter Kerri White; daughter Jackie Wotipka; son Thomas Puppe; grandchildren, Kody, Kolten, Cayden, Payton, Koa, Thomas Jr., great grandchildren, Kaysen, Emma, Harlow, Henley, Kamden, Havana.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 2 at 1 pm at Lompoc Cemetery with a celebration of Marian's life at the Sage Restaurant from 4-7pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to your favorite animal fund in Marian's memory. Arrangements are under the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary Directors. www.starbucklind.com
