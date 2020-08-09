Our beloved Maria Teresa Martinez was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 23, 2020. Better known as "Terri," she suffered from lung cancer and died peacefully in her sleep. She was born in San Luis Obispo, CA on October 7, 1950.
She was preceded in death by members of an unusually large family. First, by her parents, Ysaura and Severino Barraza; by her maternal grandparents, Salome and Manuel Soto; and by her paternal grandparents, Anastasia and Inocente Barraza. Terri is also preceded in death by her brother Raymond Barraza and sisters Alice Salazar, Anita Kihs, Consuelo Kurdi, and Pilar Fernandez. Terri is survived by her daughters Corinna (Adam) Martinez Knapik of Colorado Springs, CO; Regina Martinez of Santa Maria and Renee Ramos of Fresno. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Selissa and Sierra Rosas, Shannon Martinez, Benjamin and Bridget Knapik and Frankie Robinson. Terri also leaves behind two sisters Olga Cowell and Natalie Halvorsen, and her long-time loving companion, Merce G. Ramos, Jr.
Terri was fortunate to have taken a few clerical business classes at Allan Hancock College, and over the years, she held miscellaneous jobs.
As part of a very large and active family, Terri enjoyed family reunions, Sunday BBQs, and celebrations of major holidays. She will be missed at these gatherings. She also loved all types of music, taking long drives, and her pets. To keep herself busy, Terri's favorite hobby was to crochet.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. A viewing was held for immediate family and our beloved Terri was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held on the anniversary of her passing next year after the pandemic of Covid-19 passes.
