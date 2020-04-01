On March 10, 2020, Heavenly Angels banded together and rejoiced the arrival of a new Angel, Maria Ramirez, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Standing at the gates of Heaven to welcome her home was her late husband, Adalberto Ramirez, who preceded her in death 17 years earlier.
Maria was born in El Centro, CA, on July 9, 1931. She met Adalberto Ramirez when she was 16 years old and the two were married and produced 7 children. For 41 years, she worked in agricultural production systems in Santa Maria, CA. She worked hard to provide for her family. She was a strong-willed, determined woman and prevailed many of life's challenges. Her hobbies were sewing, cooking, shopping, and traveling. As a mother, she enjoyed singing to the radio to her favorite artists; the image of listening to her sing still reminisces in the minds of us who remember. Maria was a church-going woman, faithful to the Lord; she prayed every day. Everywhere she went, she was always elegantly dressed, not a hair out of place, and always smelled beautiful.
Our mother is survived by her children, Kandi Michael (husband Rick); Albert Ramirez (wife Herminia); Yolanda Kimura; Linda English (husband Jim); Sofie Paredes (husband Steve); Henry Ramirez (wife Gloria); and youngest, Gloria Castro.
You have free articles remaining.
Sixteen surviving grandchildren are Maria's legacy, Lori Anderson, Dawn Pearce (daughters of Kandi and Rick Michael); David Ramirez, Rachel Ramirez (son and daughter of Albert and Herminia Ramirez); Dustin Kimura (son of Yolanda and Rick Kimura); David Estrada III, Eryn Maxon (son and daughter of Linda English); Tyler Paredes, Houston Paredes (sons of Sofie and Steve Paredes); Spring Patterson (daughter of Sofie Paredes); Adrian Ramirez, Alex Ramirez, Michelle Ramirez-Sullens (sons and daughter of Henry Ramirez); Sergio Castro, Shannon Castro-Santos, Saleena Arias (son and daughters of Gloria and Benny Castro). Also left behind are 17 beautiful great-grandchildren, Dylan, Sage, Solana, Reigh, Aiyana, Aiden, Jayden, Devin, Kaden, Bella, Jeremy, Kaylee, Kevin, Savannah, Brenden, Alek, and Arian.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother will be greatly missed and will forever be remembered for eternity.
A graveside service for Maria will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, 11:30 a.m. Santa Maria Cemetery
1501 S. College Drive
Santa Maria, CA 93454
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.