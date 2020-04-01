Maria Ramirez

Maria was born in El Centro, CA, on July 9, 1931. She met Adalberto Ramirez when she was 16 years old and the two were married and produced 7 children. For 41 years, she worked in agricultural production systems in Santa Maria, CA. She worked hard to provide for her family. She was a strong-willed, determined woman and prevailed many of life's challenges. Her hobbies were sewing, cooking, shopping, and traveling. As a mother, she enjoyed singing to the radio to her favorite artists; the image of listening to her sing still reminisces in the minds of us who remember. Maria was a church-going woman, faithful to the Lord; she prayed every day. Everywhere she went, she was always elegantly dressed, not a hair out of place, and always smelled beautiful.