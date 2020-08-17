Maria Medina

Maria Luisa Medina, 74, of Guadalupe, CA passed away on August 11, 2020, at her home. Maria was born in Fabens, Texas on January 26, 1946. She moved with her family to Guadalupe in 1958, when she was 12 years old. Maria attended Elementary and Junior High Schools in Guadalupe, and Righetti High School in Santa Maria. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma and friend. Maria is survived by her husband, Gregorio Medina; her three children, Gregorio Medina Jr., Hector Medina and Claudia Medina; two grandchildren; and sister, Herlinda Seja. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Longino Sanchez and Maria Guadalupe Sanchez; brothers and sisters: Miguel Castillo, Felix Sanchez, Delfino Sanchez, Carolina Aguilar, Juanita Sanchez, Crecencio Sanchez, Simona Rubalcaba and Nicolasa Montiel. Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, August, 20, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with burial to follow at the Guadalupe Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Care of Lori Family Mortuary Santa Maria, CA (805) 922-5880 www.lorifamilymortuary.com
