It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Maria Jesus Salcedo also known as “Chuy " to many was born on June 20, 1936 and passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on February 15, 2021.
Maria was born in Cuidad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico to Crecencio and Ignacia Garcia. The oldest of 10 children she was tasked with raising her siblings at a young age. In her teens the family moved to the bordertown of Mexicali. She soon married her first husband Huen Chong See. That union brought her three oldest children into this world, Alicia, Louie Sr., and Francisco Javier. After many years together they soon parted ways and she moved to California to seek the American dream.
It was in Delano, CA that she crossed paths with Victoriano F. Robles who had the charm, the grace on the dance floor, and the confidence to win young Maria's heart. They moved to the small beautiful town of Guadalupe that became her home for the rest of her life. They were the 60's version of the “Brady Bunch” with Maria coming into the marriage with her three children and Victor bringing his four children, Mark, Victoria (Vickie), Victor Jr. and Samera. Maria and Victor soon brought three of their own children into the “Robles Bunch”. Michael, Gilbert, and Richie were born thereafter making the family even bigger. Maria shared a great part of her life with Victor until he passed away on July 25, 1992 at the age of 82.
Maria worked for Sonoco Products and retired after 20 years of being a dedicated and hard worker. She loved her job, even though it called for long difficult hours and rotating shifts. It was well worth it to her because either at the beginning or ending of her shift she would see her youngest son Richie who also worked there. She made lifelong friends and worked there until her retirement.
Upon her retirement she loved vacationing in Hawaii and living the “Aloha” spirit. After a few trips she met her future husband and amor Nacho. Nacho brought into the marriage a daughter, Marisa. For the last 22 years of their marriage, they have been inseparable. They loved to travel and even made Maui their home for a short period of time. Nacho was faithfully by her side as she made her transition into heaven.
Maria was an upbeat woman with a genuine love for life. Maria loved all of her kids and most of all being a grandmother. She looked forward to seeing her swim buddies and will be missed. Thank you to Nacho for making her senior years full of love and friendship.
Maria was predeceased by her parents Crecencio & Ignacia; siblings, Miguel and Maria Concepcion; her husband Victor Robles; and grandsons Justin Robles and Aaron Howard.
Maria is survived by her children, Alicia Coehlo (David), Louie Hin Sr. (Olga), Francisco Javier Hin (Delia), Michael Robles (Debbie), Gilbert Robles (Esther), Richie Robles (Tabitha); stepchildren, Vickie Reyes (Leonardo), Mark Robles (Becky), Victor Robles, Samera Thomas (Harland), and Marisa Salcedo. There are so many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that we lost count a long time ago. She also survived by her siblings; Maria Elena Adame, Margarita Buelna, Guadalupe Castanos, Maria Antonieta Campoy, Teresa Abella, Francisco Garcia and Alfredo Garcia.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 25th from 4-7 pm at Moreno Mortuary in Santa Maria. A funeral mass will be at 2pm on Friday, February 26th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Guadalupe, CA.
Maria will be missed by all that knew her.
We love you and miss you Mom!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.