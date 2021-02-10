Maria Guadalupe Salguero Hernández was born in April of 1944 and passed away on February 3, 2021. She was born in Michoacan, Mexico and created a life there with her husband Hernan and family before moving to Guadalupe, California. She was the warmest, most selfless, and kindest person you could ever meet. Whenever you were feeling down, one hug from her would instantly make you feel better. Similarly, whenever one needed to talk, she would wholeheartedly give her time and listen to anyone that would approach her and needed it. She loved her family and shared it as far as they were, often traveling to other parts of the country to visit her loved ones. She was the embodiment of unconditional love. The legacy and love that she left behind will never be forgotten. She is survived by her children: Hernan, Sonia, Maria Del Refugio, Maria Enriqueta, Margarita, Lucio and Alonzo, as well as 22 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The wake will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 4pm-7pm at the Lori Family Mortuary, 915 E. Stowell Rd. Suite C, Santa Maria, CA. Church service will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1164 Obispo St. Guadalupe, CA followed by the burial at the Guadalupe Cemetery.
Lori Family Mortuary
915-A East Stowell Road
Santa Maria, CA, 93454
Phone: (805) 922-5880
Fax: (805) 922-5882
Web:www.lorifamilymortuary.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.