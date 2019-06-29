On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Maria Guadalupe Reyes Huanosto, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, went to be with the Lord at the age of 86. Maria, also known as Lupe, was born on May 13, 1933, on a ranch in El Troje, Michoacan, Mexico, to loving parents Soledad Alcalá and Cayetano Reyes. Maria came to Santa Maria, California, in 1966 and started working at local strawberry fields and Maulhardt farms to earn her living. It was here she met the love of her life, Luis Alfaro Huanosto, and they were happily married on December 13, 1969.
They had one daughter, Yolanda Guerrero. Her daughter gave her three grandkids whom she adored and cared for as her own. She treated everyone she encountered with love, respect, and humor. Being a proud longtime member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, her faith was strong and she loved sharing that faith with those around her and always made sure before parting ways that you knew that God was with you. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking and reading, and of course watching her primer impacto and Sabado Gigante. She is survived by her daughter, Yolanda (Humberto); three grandchildren, Homero (Jaqui), Emily and Luis; great grandchild, Mia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is now with the Lord to join her husband Luis Alfaro Huanosto, and siblings lost before her Jesus Reyes, Jose Carmen Reyes, Jose Reyes, Juan Reyes, and Rosario Reyes Jimenez.
A Viewing and Celebration of Maria's life will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, at Santa Maria Seventh Day Adventist Church (1775 S. Thornburg St, Santa Maria, CA 93458). Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019, at the SDA Church with burial services to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
Services Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
