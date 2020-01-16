Maria Esperanza Haberman was called home to her heavenly father on January 7, 2020 at the age of 82. Born December 7, 1937, in Los Angeles, she was the youngest of 3 daughters of Juan Angel and Esperanza Torriente. Maria lived most of her life in California, moved briefly to Massachusetts, and spent the last 35 years in Santa Maria. Maria worked for the Southern California Gas Company and retired in 1998.