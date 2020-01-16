You have free articles remaining.
Maria Esperanza Haberman was called home to her heavenly father on January 7, 2020 at the age of 82. Born December 7, 1937, in Los Angeles, she was the youngest of 3 daughters of Juan Angel and Esperanza Torriente. Maria lived most of her life in California, moved briefly to Massachusetts, and spent the last 35 years in Santa Maria. Maria worked for the Southern California Gas Company and retired in 1998.
Maria was deeply loved by her family. She is survived by her 2 sons: Greg (Linda) in Tennessee and John (Suzie) in Texas. Maria has 5 grandchildren whom she was very proud of. Jade Haberman (Texas), Nicholas Haberman (Tennessee), Bailee Haberman (Texas), Savannah Haberman Rose (Idaho), and Drew Haberman (California). Maria had a very close relationship with our Lord. Her Family and friends know that she is resting peacefully.
