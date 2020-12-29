You have permission to edit this article.
Maria Buenrostro Soria
Maria Buenrostro Soria

December 20, 2020

Maria Soria, Born March 5th, 1938 in Nixan Texas. Passed Sunday December 20, 2020 in Oceano, Ca. San Luis Obispo County. Maria was raised and married in Corpus Christi Texas, known as "Texas Maria " or "Maria La Tejana ". She moved to California with her deceased husband and kids in 1968. She was remarried in December in 1982. She is survived by her husband Gilberto Ruben Soria and her children, Theresa, Rosendo (Carmen), Evelina, Fred (Janie), Irene (Louis Sr.) Sylvia (Ernest), Jesus, Robert, Mireya (Tom) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arrangements are at Marshall Spoo Funeral Home in Grover Beach. Viewing will be Tuesday 12/29/2020 from 2-7:00pm. Rosary is at 6:00pm. Funeral Mass will be at St. Patricks Church in Arroyo Grande 12/20/2020. Viewing at church from 9-10:00am mass will begin at 10am, burial immediately after at Arroyo Grande Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Marshall Spoo.

