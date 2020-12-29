Maria Buenrostro Soria

Maria Soria, Born March 5th, 1938 in Nixan Texas. Passed Sunday December 20, 2020 in Oceano, Ca. San Luis Obispo County. Maria was raised and married in Corpus Christi Texas, known as "Texas Maria " or "Maria La Tejana ". She moved to California with her deceased husband and kids in 1968. She was remarried in December in 1982. She is survived by her husband Gilberto Ruben Soria and her children, Theresa, Rosendo (Carmen), Evelina, Fred (Janie), Irene (Louis Sr.) Sylvia (Ernest), Jesus, Robert, Mireya (Tom) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arrangements are at Marshall Spoo Funeral Home in Grover Beach. Viewing will be Tuesday 12/29/2020 from 2-7:00pm. Rosary is at 6:00pm. Funeral Mass will be at St. Patricks Church in Arroyo Grande 12/20/2020. Viewing at church from 9-10:00am mass will begin at 10am, burial immediately after at Arroyo Grande Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Marshall Spoo.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.