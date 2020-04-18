× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Margaret R. Meyers, 95, of Santa Maria, CA; (more recently of Alder House in Arroyo Grande, CA), passed away March 14, 2020. She was born to Anna & Theodore Nelson in Grand Forks, North Dakota on October 13, 1924.

She was her father's right hand until her brother, Gerald, 7 years younger was able to help on their farm. She shared many stories from those days of feeding the chickens, birthing pigs, raising a motherless skunk.

Margaret graduated from UND & taught school for a couple years. She wanted to travel & a friend suggested getting a job at the Honolulu Star Bulletin. She moved & got that job! She loved interviewing people from all over the world. Hawaii's water soothed her arthritis. She learned to swim & surf. It was in Hawaii she met and married Bill. Bill brought her to CA, where she took care of him & assisted in his business. Bill passed away in 1986, shortly after their move to Santa Maria.

After his death Margaret's friend encouraged her to join Oasis Senior Center & travel. It was there she met Helen, her traveling partner. They enjoyed many trips together.