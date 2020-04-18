Margaret R. Meyers, 95, of Santa Maria, CA; (more recently of Alder House in Arroyo Grande, CA), passed away March 14, 2020. She was born to Anna & Theodore Nelson in Grand Forks, North Dakota on October 13, 1924.
She was her father's right hand until her brother, Gerald, 7 years younger was able to help on their farm. She shared many stories from those days of feeding the chickens, birthing pigs, raising a motherless skunk.
Margaret graduated from UND & taught school for a couple years. She wanted to travel & a friend suggested getting a job at the Honolulu Star Bulletin. She moved & got that job! She loved interviewing people from all over the world. Hawaii's water soothed her arthritis. She learned to swim & surf. It was in Hawaii she met and married Bill. Bill brought her to CA, where she took care of him & assisted in his business. Bill passed away in 1986, shortly after their move to Santa Maria.
After his death Margaret's friend encouraged her to join Oasis Senior Center & travel. It was there she met Helen, her traveling partner. They enjoyed many trips together.
Suffering with macular degeneration and arthritis, she gave up her car before a doctor told her to. At church she met Gladys Gleason, a fellow choir singer, who would drive her to church and helped her through this stage of her life. Margaret was a private person, wanted to do things on her terms & never wanted to be a burden to anyone.
She leaves behind her brother Gerald, his wife Judy, nephew Darren & his wife & children. Thank you Margaret for the time you spent & the stories you told. God Bless you on this final journey.
Pastor Greg Kintzi of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church had visited Margaret several times before her passing. Due to the Covid-19 virus & lock down, no services are planned. Please pray for her & her family & friends.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.