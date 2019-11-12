Margaret Perez Tagupa (Nana) passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019. She was 97 years old. Margaret was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico to Felipe and Maclovia Perez.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Julia (Cecil) Hopkins and son Randy (Ana Torres)Tagupa.
Margaret (Nana) had 8 grandchildren; Cecilee Hopkins Nanini, Mark (Amina) Hopkins, Julie Chase, Tricia (Mark) Sepe, David (Karen) Hopkins, Tai Torres-Tagupa and Chase Torres-Tagupa; 8 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and sisters Mercy Tagupa, Carmen Alvarado and brother Phillip Perez and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in Death by husband Frank Tagupa, parents, brothers - Jess, Martin, Manuel Perez and grandson Steven Hopkins.
Margaret worked in hospitality for 10 years. Retired to full time Nana to all!!!
Nana Margaret enjoyed good conversations with all her visitors, watching the Price is Right and the Lifetime channel. Nana was kind and friendly to all, and there was a quiet gentleness about her. She will be greatly missed!
We would like to thank all those that worked with Nana at Davita also Dignity Health Hospice for their assistance in preparing our Nana for her next journey.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Thursday, November 14th. Mass will be at St. Mary of the Assumption at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 15th. A burial will follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
