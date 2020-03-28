Margaret Oleta (Cook) (Estes)

Margaret Oleta Cook was born to Ernest and Ola Estes on September 30, 1928 in Wister, OK. She passed away due to cardiac arrest in her home in Orcutt, CA on March 18, 2020 at 91 years old.
Margaret's family moved to the central coast of California in 1944. They settled in Guadalupe, CA where her father helped build the Guadalupe Community Church. She graduated from Santa Maria High School with the class of 1946. She has been an active member of planning events for this class ever since. She married Jim Garrett in 1948 and had her daughter Patricia and son Terry. She got remarried in 1961 to Donald Cook. They owned a home together in San Diego and had Charlene and Wallace. Donald and Margaret moved back to Santa Maria, CA in 1987. She has been a member of the Minerva Club, the Santa Maria Historical Society, Valley Speaks and Guadalupe Community Church. Margaret made friends everywhere she went. She was as social as they come. Her family and friends remember her for her generous nature, her sassy comments, her wonderful laugh and sense of humor, and her love for life and family.
She now joins her loved ones in heaven: her husband Donald Cook, her parents, Ernest and Ola Estes, and her younger brothers Leo Estes, Ernie Estes, James Estes and Bill Estes.
She is survived by her 4 children, Pat Page (David) of Big Fork, MT, Terry Garrett (Sandy) of Bellingham, WA, Charlene Harris of Orcutt, CA and Wally Cook of San Diego, CA; also by her brother Hardy Estes of Nipomo, CA and sister Betty Silva-Smith of Guadalupe, CA, as well as her 6 grandchildren, Amy Jean Page(Ryan) of Phoenix, AZ, Joy (Tim) Guttenberg of Glasgow, MT, Jamie (Craig) Shain of Coeur d'Alene, ID, Tara Garrett of Bellingham, WA, Sandra McDonald of Santa Maria, CA and Adriana (Abel) Higuera of Orcutt, CA and her 9 great-grandchildren.
Margaret is and always will be greatly loved and missed by her family. She was a big part of all of their lives; a very involved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her memory will be carried with all who knew her. A service will be held at Guadalupe Community Church to honor her life as soon as possible once the health restrictions in Santa Barbara County are lifted.
