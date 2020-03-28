Margaret Oleta (Cook) (Estes)

Margaret's family moved to the central coast of California in 1944. They settled in Guadalupe, CA where her father helped build the Guadalupe Community Church. She graduated from Santa Maria High School with the class of 1946. She has been an active member of planning events for this class ever since. She married Jim Garrett in 1948 and had her daughter Patricia and son Terry. She got remarried in 1961 to Donald Cook. They owned a home together in San Diego and had Charlene and Wallace. Donald and Margaret moved back to Santa Maria, CA in 1987. She has been a member of the Minerva Club, the Santa Maria Historical Society, Valley Speaks and Guadalupe Community Church. Margaret made friends everywhere she went. She was as social as they come. Her family and friends remember her for her generous nature, her sassy comments, her wonderful laugh and sense of humor, and her love for life and family.