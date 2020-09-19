Margaret (Margie) Rosales was born October 4, 1935, in Nipomo, CA, to Margaret Tanore and Basilio Gonzales. She spent her younger years growing up in San Luis Obispo, CA, where she attended elementary and high school. She married Louis Rosales in 1969 and started her family. She was a very involved and dedicated mother, especially when it came to baseball. Margie was always the team mom, all the kids knew her and she went above and beyond to volunteer her time. She was also active on the board of West Side Little League.
Margie was a loving and fun grandmother to all of her grandchildren. She loved spoiling them, taking them to the park, cooking for them and making homemade gifts for them. She was lovingly known as Grandma Monie. Margie was also an amazing aunt to her nieces and nephews. She treated them like her own children, she was very active and supportive in their lives.
Margie loved all of her friends and family. She enjoyed going to the casino, bus trips to Laughlin, playing Bingo (she always had the best luck), going camping and having BBQ's at Nipomo Park. She loved dancing and getting dolled up to go out with her friends. Margie loved picking flowers (but in other people's yards) and going wine tasting with her nieces (but her all time favorite drink was a margarita). In her later years, she attended the Santa Maria Wisdom Center where she made many friends and kept active. She loved art and crafts and listening to live music. She also enjoyed coloring and doing puzzle books to keep her mind working.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband Louis Rosales, her brothers Bazil Gonzales & Robert Gonzales and her sister Aundrea Martinez. Margie is survived by her sons Michael (Arleen) Rosales Sr. & John Rosales and her grandchildren: Vanessa Rosales, Michael Rosales Jr., Nicole (Angel) Alvarez, Seth Rosales, Brandon Rosales, Breanna Rosales, Clarissa Ramirez and Natalie Arguijo. She also had many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and extended family that she loved very much. The family would like to thank Margie's loving caregivers over the years: Rosa, Gloria, Monique, Linda and Grace, the caring staff at the Wisdom Center and Dignity Home Health and Hospice for all of their support.
A Funeral Service will be held at St. Joseph's Church (located at 298 S. Thompson Rd. in Nipomo, CA), on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 2:00 P.M.
Services Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, California
(805) 922-5880
