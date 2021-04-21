Margaret Levario Segura was called by her Heavenly Father to her permanent home in heaven on April 7th,2021. Margaret was born to Jose and Maria Levario on August, 26, 1936 in Casa Grande, Az. She was the 6th child in a family of 12 children.
Margaret attended Casa Grande High School and was an active student in sports and other school activities. She was a fearless leader and discovered for herself, teachers and staff that she was a natural organizer. Because of her leadership and academic skills, she was honored and was selected to a week's training in Arizona State government. Coming from a large family, there was no money for college. She was offered a full ride scholarship to become a nurse, however, nursing was not what she wanted to do. Instead, she accepted a position at the local bank. With her business and organizational skills, she was promoted to execute loans to the local merchants to buy new inventory.
While visiting her friend who was attending the University of Arizona, she met the love of her life, Raul Segura. In August, 1959, Margaret and Raul married. They had two beautiful children, Raul J. and Maria Elena. Raising her two children was her greatest achievement and joy.
Margaret attended Allan Hancock College (AHC) and transferred to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. There she earned a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Education, both with honors. She worked in the Counseling Center at AHC as a Guidance Counselor and later as the Director of the Extended Opportunities Programs and Services. Margaret enjoyed designing programs for her students so they would maximize their educational options and finally achieve success in reaching their educational goals.
After having worked at AHC for 28 enjoyable years, Margaret retired in 2003. Her retirement enabled her and her husband to travel to many parts of the world, her favorite place being Macho Picho, Peru. After retirement, Margaret assisted with the final days of the Teenage Parenting Program. Margaret was not quite ready for a real retirement so she established the New Life Program under Dignity Care orienting women from Mexico to various services in the community for the mother and their babies and children.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raul in July of 2015. She leaves her Son, Raul J. Segura and daughter Maria Elena Melger (fiancé Scott), four grandsons, Matt, (fiancé Kim) Chris, (fiancé Cheryl) Alec and Travis.
To honor and celebrate the life of Margaret and for the safety and protection of everyone due to the pandemic, we ask you to joins us remotely for her private mass on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1:00pm at the following address: sldm.org/livestream
