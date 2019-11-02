Margaret Jean Eaton

Eaton, Margaret Jean, age 100, from Santa Maria, CA passed away on October 28, 2019 in San Luis Obispo, CA. She had recently entered hospice care at Bella Vista Transitional Care Facility. The cause of her death was natural from living a good and long life.
She was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada just after the end of World War I and was the only child of Stanley Oliver Dodds and his wife Margaret. The Dodds family moved to Vancouver BC, Canada, where Jean grew up and graduated from Kitsilano High School. After graduation she worked as an “expediter” in the aircraft industry during World War II. After the war, while living and working in Vancouver, she met Robert T. Eaton, a returning Army Air Corps officer; they were married on November 17, 1945. Over the next 30 years, Bob's career took them to live in Seattle and Tacoma WA, as well as Portland and Eugene, OR.
Throughout her life, Jean always had a dog or cat at her feet. While living in Santa Maria, she was instrumental in the formation and establishment of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. She spent many hours volunteering with and for the animals.
Jean always enjoyed all the holidays and having her family at home to enjoy her traditional preparations. One annual celebration was quite unique to the Eaton family: Jean and her husband, Bob, along with Bob's mother and their oldest daughter, Margaret, were all born on the 4th of July. Jean was surrounded by most of her extended family and friends on July 4, 2019 to celebrate her 100th birthday at Pismo Beach.
Close behind her family and her animals, Jean loved to play tennis and did so well into her 80's.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, who passed away in 1995. Jean is survived by her son, Robert S. Eaton, and daughter in law Marla Lee Eaton, Arroyo Grande, CA; daughter, Margaret Ann Eaton, Seattle, WA, daughter, Janet Eaton, Bisbee AZ; granddaughter, Lauren Eaton DeVany (Doug), Scottsdale AZ and, grandson, Robert Bushaw, Seattle, WA.
A private family memorial service will be held at Dudley-Hoffman on November 9, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. www.smvhs.org
