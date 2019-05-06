MARGARET F. GUTIERREZ born Feb 22, 1930. A native of Santa Maria. Passed away May 3, 2019 in Santa Maria, CA. She was 89 yrs old. Married to Abe Rios. Survived by her 7 children: David Rios (Margaret), Cindy Janis, (Ray), Michael Rios, Margaret Rios, Chris Rios, Donna Markley and Tanya Azevedo (Frank). Preceded in death-mother Florence Sierra, father Lino Fierro, brother Pete Fierro, son Manual Saldana, daughters Cathy Mussig & Diane Rios. She will be missed by her 17 grandkids, 27 great grandkids, & 4 great great grandkids. Our mother loved to crochet, knit, sew, dance, and take long walks. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family. Our mother gave birth to ‘3' sets of twins born 1954, 1955, & 1956. To which owned her the title of QUEEN FOR A DAY. A game show from 1956 to1964 on NBC. She will be missed, but never forgotten.
A small private service for family will be held at: MORENO MORTUARY 214 N. Lincoln St. Santa Maria, CA 93458 Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 11-1.
