Margaret (Estes) Cook
Margaret (Estes) Cook

March 18, 2020

A memorial service for Margaret Cook will be held this Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Guadalupe Community Church, 4635 6th Street, Guadalupe. Margaret passed away March 18, 2020. A BBQ lunch will be provided after the service.

