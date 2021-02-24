Our beloved Marcos Vasquez went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 14, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Natalie Halvorsen; younger brother, Joseph Vasquez of Arroyo Grande; one sister Lynda Miller and her two daughters Lindsay and Rachel Miller of Maui, HI; and her son Russell Miller of Santa Maria; younger sister Nianne Nickerson, and husband, Robert, and their two daughters Paige and Reese of Santa Maria. Marcos ' siblings are joined in grieving by his daughter Amber Belton and husband Ronnie and their children Aidran and Lilah Alvarado and Violet Belton of Bullhead City, AZ; son Nicholas and daughter Aelan Vasquez of Michigan; and youngest daughter Sarah Vasquez and significant other Jayden Janowicz of Brookings, OR.
Born in Santa Maria, March 25, 1962, Marcos attended local schools and graduated from Ernest Righetti High School. Marcos was an accomplished artist, working in many mediums. One of his art pieces won him a Blue Ribbon at the Santa Barbara County Fair. He was exceptionally talented drawing portraits, and anyone having one of his is very fortunate.
Another love was the kitchen. He was an accomplished cook and worked in many restaurants as cook, waiter, and bartender.
Few people were aware of his strong Catholic faith, and the many journals he kept reflecting on his Bible studies. His brother, Joe, found a song that if Marcos were here, he would agree 100%
that this is his song today as he awaits burial. The family takes tremendous comfort knowing Marcos has finally found the peace he has longed for all of his life. The lyrics are written and sung by Norman Greenbaum around 1970:
“I've got a friend in Jesus so you know that when I die hes gonna set me up with the spirit in the sky .........that's where I'm gonna go when I die and they lay me to rest I'm gonna go to the place that's the best, the spirit in the sky..... prepare yourself, you know it's a must. Gotta have a friend in Jesus so you know that when you die, He's gonna recommend you to the spirit in the sky.”
On Friday, February 26, 2021, a Rosary and Holy Mass will be held at 1 o'clock PM at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church on Clark Avenue, Santa Maria. The burial will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
