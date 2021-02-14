Marcia M. Fast, a leap year baby and an identical twin, was born in Stockton, CA, in 1928. She passed peacefully from this life at Magnolia Care Center in Orcutt on January 31, at the age of 92 - which is age 23 3/4 in leap years.
Marcia was blessed with a beautiful voice, a great sense of humor, a strong throwing arm, and a contagious laugh. She and her twin sister attended Mills College, majoring in music, where Marcie played a mean boogie-woogie on the piano and her melodic alto complemented Martha's soprano in duets and choirs. The two played women's softball, serving as the “battery” with Marcie pitching and Martha as catcher. They then attended San Jose State College, majoring in art and education, where Marcie met her future husband, Nat Fast, in art classes there. The couple married in 1951 and made their home in Santa Maria in 1955, raising six children in an atmosphere filled with music and art.
The family attended St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where Marcie sang in the choir and served on the altar guild. Summertimes saw her working at the SB County Fair as superintendent of the Home Ec buildings. She sang in the AHC Community Choir from 1970-1990, traveling to Poland and Austria. She was a classroom aide in the Santa Maria/Bonita School District and Righetti HS Special Education.
Marcia is survived by six beloved children: Marti, Natalyn, Tom, Marcianne, Suzanna, Sam, and their loving spouses; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two nephews; a niece; and a large extended family who also called her Mom. She was preceded in death by the father of their children, Nat D. Fast; twin sister, Martha Harding; older sister, Jane Doerr; nephews John and Stephen Harding; and great-grandson Leonidas Caruso.
A private family memorial will be held later in the spring. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the kind and loving caregivers at Magnolia Care Center, Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, and to Rev. Dr. Peter Kang, Rector of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Santa Maria. Donations in Marcie's memory may be made to CCHH or to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, PO Box 1868, Santa Maria 93456.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.