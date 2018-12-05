Marc S. Crosby

Marc Scott Crosby, 60, of Santa Maria, California passed away on December 1, 2018. Marc was born in San Jose, California on July 16, 1958. His family moved to Santa Maria in 1966.
Marc graduated from Ernest Righetti High School in 1976. He then attended Brigham Young University for a year, followed by a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Montana. Upon completing his two-year mission he returned to BYU where he graduated in 1982 with a degree in finance. At which point he returned to Santa Maria where he met and married his first wife Lisa. They settled in Santa Maria, where they raised their six children.
He soon joined Maguire Investments and worked as an investment broker alongside his father, George Crosby. In August 2012 Marc and his longtime partner Elaine Hartman established Crosby Investment Group, LLC, where the groups motto is the first thing you see as you enter the office. “The friendships of those we serve is the foundation of our success”. He believed this with all his heart and this is exactly how the business was run and will continue to be run.
On August 24, 2018, he married Cincha, his Brazilian long-time friend from BYU, in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Above all, Marc loved his children and family. No matter how busy he was, he always placed time with family above everything. He was a wonderful grandpa to his eight grandchildren, and provided an example as a faithful follower of Christ.
Marc is survived by his wife Cincha Crosby and children Kristen (Ryan) Schneider, George Crosby, Elise (Matt) Hess, Marissa (Ryan) Slater, Laura (Adam) Glaves, and Michelle Crosby. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren—Tyler, Kayla, Dylan, Riley, and Colby Schneider; Scott Slater; and Jake and Avila Hess.
Marc was preceded in death by his parents George and Nadine (Potter) Crosby.
The viewing will be held on Saturday, December 8 at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1219 Oak Knoll Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455. Burial will follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Ward Missionary Fund of the Church or Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or a charity of choice.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
