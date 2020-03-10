María Angélica Rojas Pacheco passed away on March 5, 2020, at the age of 67, in Arroyo Grande, California. She was born on February 15, 1953, in a small town named Tuxpan, in Nayarit, Mexico. She was the oldest of 8 children born to Adolfo Rojas Tapia and Olvia Ofelia Pacheco Gonzalez.
Angélica was a resident of Santa Maria for 36 years. She enjoyed being an active member of St. John Neumann Church as a catechist for the RCIA program, as well as a member of the Saturday 7:00 P.M. Choir Jerusalen. She would often attend the Spanish prayer group on Tuesdays and pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel. Angélica liked to watch telenovelas and action and horror movies.
For most of her life Angélica was a homemaker who stayed at home to take care of her 3 Children: Efrain Rangel Rojas Jr., Angelica Sarahí Gonzalez (Emanuel Gonzalez), and Erika Rangel Rojas. She has 8 Grandchildren: Angel Marrie Rangel Palomo, Emmanuel Gonzalez, Juan Pablo Gonzalez, Mateo V. Gonzalez, Martin Gonzalez, Isabel S. Gonzalez, Francisco Gonzalez, and soon to be born José Maria Gonzalez.
Angelica is preceded in death by her baby brother, Adolfo Rojas Pacheco; her mother, Olvia Ofelia Pacheco Gonzalez; her younger sister, María Guadalupe Rojas Pacheco; and her father, Adolfo Rojas Tapia.
A Rosary will be held for Angélica at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 4:30 P.M. with her Funeral Mass to follow at 5:15 P.M. Burial will take place at Santa Maria Cemetery District on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.
Services Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
