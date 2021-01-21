Manuel V. Pereira, 96, of Santa Maria passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on January 13, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather. Although he was stubborn, he was a tender hearted, sincere, and a loving man to those who knew him. He will be dearly missed.
Manuel was born April 21, 1924 in San Luis Obispo County, off of HWY 166 on his parents' ranch. He enjoyed reading, camping, playing his game and tinkering around in the garage. He loved spending time with his family, watching his grandkids show at the fair, going to their sports games, and participating in the Portuguese Festas. He worked at SP Milling Co. for 38 years. He retired in 1986. He was a member of Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538, D.E.S. Club, LUSO, and Operating Engineers retiree.
Manuel is survived by his two daughters Diane Johnson and Sharon Silveira; grandchildren Tami Contreras (Jason), Michael Silveira (Amy), Allen C. Johnson, Brenda Johnson, Michelle Silveira, Cristina Silveira; great grandchildren Chennel, Matthew, Tyler, Cassondra, Andrew, Danielle, Cameron, Ashley, Jason, Lilyana, Aiden, Joseph, Alexis, and Madison; great-great grandchildren ViviAnne, Elijah, and Jackson; and grand dog Trixie, all of Santa Maria.
He is also survived by his sister Pauline Furtado and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years Elsie Pereira, his parents Manuel and Mary Pereira; brothers Bert and Lawrence Pereira, sisters Lorraine Marciel, Belle Day, Mary Silveria; and son-in-law Allen Johnson.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday January 26 at St. John Neumann Church. Mass of a Christian Burial will follow with Rev. Ed Jalbert, C.J. officiating. Graveside service to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
We would like to thank Dignity Health Home Care, Ali Reynoso, Jennifer Kleinsmith, and Ilda Ribeiro for being there and helping the family with his care in his final days.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Manuel V. Pereira.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
