Manuel moved to Santa Maria at the age of 6 years old from Seminole, Texas. He attended school in the Santa Maria area.
He was active in the Army National Guard from 1983 to 1995. He was employed with the Guadalupe School District for 20 years retiring in 2016. He was envolved with coaching the youths of Guadalupe in different sports. Last coaching the Guadalupe Bulldogs Football.
Manuel is survived by his wife of 34 years Yolanda, son Matthew (Sara), mother Velma Ruiz, sister Linda Ruiz.
Memorial service to be held on Monday, September 16th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church beginning at 9:00am.
Reception to follow at Guadalupe City Hall
To plant a tree in memory of Manuel Ruiz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
