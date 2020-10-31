Manuel Frizneza Garcia

Manuel Frianeza Garcia, 84, Died of pneumonia October 27,2020 at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. Prior to being hospitalized mid October, he had two strokes. The first in 2005 and second in 2015 which was detrimental to his health and strength.
He was born January 27, 1936, in San Jacinto, Pangansinan, Philippines, the son of Buenaventura Garcia Sr. and Consuelo F. Garcia.
Manuel graduated from San Jacinto Catholic High. Following graduation, he was certified as an underground surveyor engineer for 20 years, first with Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company then with Holy Sugar Company before retiring in 1995. While working there, in 1959, he met his wife Lumeminda Arenas Garcia. They celebrated 58 years of marriage in June.
Manuel and his family moved to the United States in 1978. He was an active member of the Filipino Seniors Association of Santa Maria Valley from the 1990's to 2015. He was President of the Filipino Seniors Association of Santa Maria from 2001- 2004. Manuel loved to serve his community and family. Manuel was well respected by the Filipino Community. He would craft special Santa Maria Style Oak BBQ pits. At least once a month, he would BBQ for the Filipino Seniors and friends at St. Mary's Church.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Carmen and Silvia. Surviving in addition to his wife, Minda Garcia, are his brothers Felix(Lito), Benidictor(Dick), and Ventura (Junior) Garcia. Along with his children and their spouses, Leah and Kirk Roper, Ramirson and Yolanda Garcia, Mizael and Ann Garcia, and Hygenes and Rebecca Garcia, together with his twelve grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Manual was hospitable and generous to everyone especially his family. He spent quality time investing in his children and grandchildrens lives and future. Although he was stoic throughout his life, in the last few years, he displayed his tenderhearted compassion for his loved ones. He was dearly loved and will forever be missed by his family and friends. A services of remembrance will be held for him on Monday, November 3, 2020 in Santa Maria for his family. The family kindly asks that no flower donations would be made.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
