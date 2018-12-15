Manuel Castro passed away surrounded by his family on December 13th, 2018 after a 9-year battle with cancer.
He was born on July 26th,1953 to Reynaldo Castro and Elvira Guzman in Garcia De La Cadena, Zacatecas, Mexico. He immigrated to the United States in the 1970's and settled in Southern California. He met and soon after married Sandra Castro (Vela) on December 28th,1981 and together they had two children. He and his family moved to and lived in Santa Maria for the last 30 years.
Manuel worked as a laborer for over 30 years before his retirement. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends, trips to Las Vegas, and frequenting Major League Baseball games, especially the Los Angeles Dodgers, his favorite baseball team. He also enjoyed gardening and barbequing in his free time with family and friends.
Manuel is survived by his wife Sandra Castro, his two children Ricardo and Reena. He is also survived by his siblings Mercedes Castro, Israel Castro, Armando Castro, Raquel Castro, Javier Castro, and Hector Castro, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Elvira Guzman, his father Reynaldo Castro, and his brother Gilberto Castro.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on December 18th, with rosary commencing at 6 p.m. at Dudley Hoffman. Funeral mass will be at St. John Neumann Church on December 19th at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.
