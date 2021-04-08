Manuel (El Cuate) gained his wings March 26, 2021 in Parral, Chihuahua. He is no longer suffering and reunited with his dad and grandparents.
Cuate enjoyed listening to oldies and singing Spanish music and had a passion for lowrider cars. He loved to make people laugh until their stomach hurt. Cuate will definitely be remembered for his charisma and personality. He loved all his family and most of all his children.
Cuate was born May 22, 1968 to Manuel Arzaga-Arreola and Catalina Herrera-Arreola. He leaves behind his mom Catalina, his children Manuel, Jose (Briana), Michael (April), Lizette, Klarisa (Joseph) and Kristofer. His siblings twin Elvira (Juan), Lety, Rosa (Memo) and Nancy (Carlos). His grandchildren Alex, Sadie, Dean, Draven, Aubrie, Payton and Jacob. Numerous nieces and nephews as well as the mother of 4 of his children Melinda.
Cuate is preceded in death by his dad Manuel and grandparents Abraham, Ursula Arreola and Elvira Todakee.
Services will be at St. Louis de Montfort Church Saturday, April 17 at 9:30am with burial to follow at Santa Maria Cemetary (new part).
