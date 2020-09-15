You have permission to edit this article.
Malachi (Michael) A. Chavez
Malachi (Michael) A. Chavez

It is with great sadness that the Family of Malachi (Michael) A. Chavez, announce his passing on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Malachi is survived by his children Michael, 21, Michaela, 16, Malachi, 14, Matthew, 12, Kaden, 5 and Kristian 3. Mother Lupe Perez, siblings Bernice (Tommy) Barrios, Michaela Perez & Jacob Perez; nephews Thomas and Emmett, niece Heavenly, girlfriend Katie, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Malachi is preceded in death by his Father Michael C. Chavez and God brother Lil Fernando De Los Santos.

Malachi was a member of the Laborers Union Local 220, Nipomo. Malachi will forever be remembered for his Loud Larger than Life outgoing personality. His voice alone can light up a room. There wasn't a person he didn't touch by simply not being afraid to be HIMSELF. Malachi loved the Lord, his music & the Steelers. He had so much love to give and will deeply be missed. As he used to say it, "Chavez don't die, We Multiply"-MAC

Services will be held for Malachi on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00am at Calvary Chapel, 110 N. Thompson Rd., Nipomo, CA.

