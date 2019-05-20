Madeline Carol McEwan, age 79, passed away peacefully May 15, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. She was born September 6, 1939 in Santa Maria, Ca. to Dewey and Minnie Silva. She married Robert McEwan, November 2, 1968, who preceded her in death in 1997.
For many years Madeline worked alongside Bob in their moving business, International Van Lines and as a bookkeeper for over 35 years. They raised four children together and enjoyed all the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Madeline was a member of Quota Club, Noontime Lions and California Moving Association. Many lifetime friends were made through these groups.
Madeline is survived by her four children, John McEwan, Deborah McEwan, Carol McEwan-Suarez and Chris McEwan; eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. And her many cousins, nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Services will be held at Magner Maloney Funeral Home; Thursday May 23, 2019, visitation 10:00 a.m. Services at 11:00 am, graveside service immediately after. There will be a celebration after for family and friends at the VHW Hall, 200 E. Battles Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to; The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on behalf of her great-grandson Shea Mathewson.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
